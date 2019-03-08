Xiaomi Black Shark 2 launch date revealed, likely to come with Snapdragon 855 processor

Xiaomi backed Black Shark has shared a teaser poster on Weibo for its upcoming launch event on March 18 in China. The poster reveals the company’s next flagship smartphone, the Black Shark 2. It will sport an advanced thermal management system, which the company is calling Liquid Cool 3.0.

Other than the device’s name, release date and the cooling technology being used, the company hasn’t revealed anything regarding the device’s specifications or availability.

A few days earlier, the device showed up on AnTuTu revealing some key specifications and was able to garner a score of 3,59,973. According to AnTuTu, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Another variant of the device with similar specifications also showed up on GeekBench. The only difference was that this variant comes with 12GB RAM.

Currently, the company sells two smartphones in the global market, the Black Shark and the Black Shark Helo. Black Shark Helo was also the first smartphone in the world to come with 10GB RAM.

The company recently sent out a press release, announcing that it is currently setting up its India operations and that it will soon launch its first device in the country. However, it did not mention any specific launch date or details for the product.