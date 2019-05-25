Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch on May 27, will be available on Flipkart

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will be available on Flipkart, reveals a new teaser posted on the e-commerce site. Black Shark 2 will launch in India on May 27. The Black Shark 2 teaser page also has a ‘Get Notified’ tab, which interested users can click on to get notified when the phone becomes available.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 made its debut in China in March this year. The India launch event is scheduled for May 27 in New Delhi, where the company is also expected to announce its Gamepad 2.0 controller and other gaming peripherals.

Among the key features of Black Shark 2 are Snapdragon 855 processor, Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, and 240Hz touch response. For an enhanced gaming experience, the phone offers a vapour chamber cooling system, said to keep the device from overheating during gaming sessions. Black Shark 2 also comes with optional gaming accessories such as a handheld grip.

Black Shark 2 price in China starts at Yuan 3,199, which is around Rs 32,300 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes up to Yuan 4,199 (Rs 42,400 approximately) for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage model. Expect the India prices to be similar, though we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.

In China, the phone is also available in a 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, priced at Yuan 3,499 or around Rs 35,300, and 8GB RAM+256GB storage model at Yuan 3,799 (Rs 38,300 approximately). It is unclear if all four storage variants are launched for India market as well.

In terms of specifications, the phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging, 20MP front camera, and 48MP+12MP dual cameras at the back. The display on Black Shark 2 is made by Samsung and has a pressure-sensitive system that allows a harder press in order to trigger.