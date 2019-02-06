Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in the works, launch expected soon

Black Shark 2 is the next gaming smartphone from Xiaomi. The information has been confirmed by Wang Teng Thomas, the program director at Xiaomi. Wang took to Weibo to confirm that he had seen the device and found it impressive. He described the device as full of personality and is very cool.

Not much is known about the Black Shark 2 yet, but the device is expected to a beast. Codenamed Skywalker, this device was spotted on Geekbench last month with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM and Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone scored 3494 points in the single-core test and 11,149 points in the multi-core test.

The original Black Shark, which was launched in April last year, got rave reviews for its design and performance. It featured a Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB RAM. The same year, we also saw the arrival of the Black Shark Helo with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 10GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In case you are not aware, Xiaomi is an investor in Black Shark, a Chinese company best-known for making gaming smartphones and accessories.

While details about the Black Shark 2 are scarce, the company has already confirmed that the new gaming smartphone is coming. Expect the handset to be announced as early as April, since the original Black Shark was also announced in April.

Smartphones targeted at gamers are gaining momentum. Over the past few months, a number of companies have launched gaming-centric smartphones in the market. Black Shark 2 will be pitted against the likes of Asus ROG Phone, Razer Phone 2, and Nubia Red Magic.