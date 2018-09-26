Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming phone gets TENAA certification

Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming smartphone, Black Shark 2, has been spotted via Chinese certification agency TENAA. (Image Source: TENAA)

Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming smartphone, Black Shark 2, has been spotted via Chinese certification agency TENAA. This version of the Chinese company’s gaming division appears to be similar to its predecessor. Also, the Black Shark 2 listing signals its impending launch in China, that could take place over the weeks to come.

Black Shark 2 was identified through its model number SKR-A0, which was the same as Xiaomi’s Black Shark. As one can notice, this phone retains a dual rear camera configuration, though the lenses will be vertically stacked on Black Shark 2.

Also, the first iteration of Black Shark features a fingerprint scanner below the display, Black Shark 2 can be seen with a fingerprint sensor below the dual rear cameras. The listing not only reveals the look of this upcoming phone, but also reveals some specifications.

Black Shark 2 will feature a 5.99-inch display, as well as a 4000mAh battery. These are the same as that of the first-edition Black Shark, which had a full HD+ display, with a screen resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. Like its predecessor, Black Shark 2 also shows the company logo in green, and could be expected to replicate the liquid cooling and X-type antenna that was part of Black Shark.

Since the processor chip has not been mentioned, it can be presumed that Xiaomi will continue to run the Snapdragon 845 SoC to the phone.

Black Shark 2 could come in similar storage options as the first iteration of the gaming smartphone series. While Black Shark is priced at 2999 yuan (Rs 31,675 approx.) for its 6GB RAM/64GB memory variant, and 3499 yuan (Rs 36,955a approx.) for its 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

