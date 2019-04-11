Xiaomi appears to tease Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera ahead of launch

Xiaomi has started teasing a new smartphone which is likely to be the Redmi Y3. The name of the handset is unknown, but it is likely to be a part of Redmi Y-series. Redmi Y3 will succeed the Redmi Y2, which was launched back in June last year.

Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xioami India, took to Twitter to tease a new Redmi Y-series smartphone. This unknown device, according to Jain, is a phone designed to deliver excellent selfies. In the tweet, Jain says, Mi fans! I got my hands on upcoming #Redmi phone & it is amazing! Went on a selfie rampage & the results are totally incredible.’Y’ am I taking so many selfies? BTW I clicked ’32’ selfies with 32 @XiaomiIndia colleagues! Can’t wait to share more details with you. #Xiaomi.”

Though not revealing much, Jain did confirm that the upcoming Redmi-branded device will sport a 32MP selfie camera. Redmi Y3 was spotted on the Wi-Fi certification site a month ago, where a few of specifications were listed. Redmi Y3’s specifications are unknown, but it should have components similar to the Redmi Note 7.

It’s interesting to note that Xiaomi is planning to introduce a 32MP selfie camera on a mid-range smartphone. Sure, a 32MP selfie camera phones are already available in the market but they cost upwards of Rs 20,000. Knowing Xiaomi, it is highly likely the Redmi Y3 will be priced below Rs 12,000. This may even become a trend that could catch in on more smartphones across different price brackets.