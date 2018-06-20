Xiaomi announces 1000th Indian smartphone service centre at Hyderabad

Xiaomi has now announced its 1000th service centre in India, which will open at Hyderabad. (Image Source: Bloomberg) Xiaomi has now announced its 1000th service centre in India, which will open at Hyderabad. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Xiaomi has now announced its 1000th service centre in India, which will open at Hyderabad. The current network of service centres extends across 600+ cities and towns in India. In addition, the Chinese smartphone maker has also announced its 500th service centre for the Mi TV series in India.

Xiaomi had introduced its 500th service centre in Bengaluru that was launched in June last year. Since then, it has opened 500 more across the nation to offer better after-sales support. This comes alongside an 86 per cent Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score, and Turn Around Time (TAT) that shows that 95 per cent of smartphone issues were resolved by Xiaomi in a four-hour repair time. These are some statistics that have made Xiaomi the top smartphone vendor in India for post-sales services, as per a RedQuanta report.

“At Xiaomi, our focus is on making innovation accessible to everyone. We make this happen by delivering best specs with high quality at an honest pricing,” said Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India. “Therefore, we extend quality across all our pillars including customer service. As an internet company at heart, we continue to innovate across customer experience by offering efficient after sales solutions that promote greater convenience and additional joy to our customers.”

Xiaomi’s customer support offerings include an e-token system, from which users can pre-book a visit to their nearest service centre on Mi.com or Mi Store app. Also, online tracking available on Mi.com will let users track the status of their submitted Xiaomi device. These services also encompass TV installation e-services, that also allows customers to pre-book their TV installation timings.

