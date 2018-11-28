Xiaomi starts rolling out Android Pie update for Mi A2 Lite: Report

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has started receiving the Android Pie update, according to an XDA Developers report. This was spotted by a user in Poland, and comes two weeks after the Android Pie beta program for this phone was started. The Pie update comes with the November Android security patch, as well as in-phone modifications.

The latest version of Android will bring features such as Adaptive brightness, App Actions and Adaptive battery to Mi A2 Lite. As the device is part of the Android One programme, users will continue to receive updates, that offer stock Android experience.

Mi A2 Lite, launched in July this year, also gets FM Radio through this upgrade. While the changelog, having a file size of 1002.8MB, does not mention other fixes, users would experience smoother performance after the upgrade. The OTA upgrade can be checked by going through Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for Updates.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. This phone runs the Snapdragon 625 processor, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. Mi A2 Lite comes wirh 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, and microSD support for expandable memory up to 256GB. The phone comes with Face Unlock as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Mi A2 Lite sports a dual rear configuration that is vertically stacked. The phone features a combination of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera, with an LED flash module between these sensors. It also features a 5MP front camera. In India, the Redmi 6 Pro was launched with similar specifications as the Mi A2 Lite.