Xiaomi Mi A2 starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update, company confirms

Xiaomi Mi A2 will be based on Android Pie, as confirmed by several company posts. The mid-range phone was launched in India in August.

Xiaomi’s latest Android One phone, Mi A2, will be based on Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi A2 will receive the Android Pie update across regions. While the Android Pie beta programme for the phone began in October, select European users had reported in mid-November that the Android Pie update had rolled out for the phone. This comes soon after Mi A1 models in India started receiving Android 9 Pie.

Mi A2 was launched under the Android One programme, and is based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. With the company’s confirmation posts, users will now be able to access gesture-based navigations, App Slices, Adaptive Battery as well as the digital wellbeing app, that tracks the phone’s daily activity. The changelog is being rolled out in phases and is expected over-the-air. Users can check for the update manually by going through Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates. 

Featuring a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Mi A2 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the Snapdragon 660 processor, the phone runs stock Android, and is backed by a 3010mAh battery. The phone comes with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, and expandable memory of up to 256GB.

Mi A2 comes with Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, while also offering unlimited storage on Google Photos.

Mi A2 comes with a vertically stacked configuration of dual rear cameras. This includes a 12MP IMX486 primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, and a 20MP IMX376 secondary camera, also with f/1.75 aperture. The phone also features a 20MP IMX376 AI front camera with 4-in-1 Super Pixel mode, f/2.2 aperture, and AI Beauty mode.

