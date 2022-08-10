scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch on August 11, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Xiaomi will be launching the new Mix 2 foldable smartphone a day after Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event where the Korean phone-maker is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 10:25:43 am
Mi-Mix-FoldThe Mix Fold 2 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC.

Just when we thought Samsung would dominate the foldable phone segment with the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi confirmed the launch date for the Mix Fold 2.

According to a post on Weibo, Xiaomi said they will be launching the Mix Fold 2 on August 11, which is just a day after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. They even shared a poster that shows us a glimpse of the phone’s design and confirms that the camera will be tuned by German camera-maker Leica.

Moreover, a leak by Playfuldroid suggests the phone will have a Samsung AMOLED E5 external screen, which will reportedly be a FullHD+  display and offer an aspect ratio of 21:9. The inner display might feature Samsung’s Eco² display which will draw up to 25 per cent less power.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Speculations also suggest the device will be backed by 12GB of RAM and offer up to 1TB of internal storage. The phone could also feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens and a 2x optical zoom telephoto lens.

While there is no information about the battery capacity, the phone’s 3C certification says the device will support 67W fast charging. When unfolded, Xiaomi says Mix Fold 2 could have a thickness of 5.4mm, which means the device will be as thick as the USB Type-C port. The company also said they will be announcing the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds and the Xiaomi Pad 5 12.4-inch tab on the same day.

