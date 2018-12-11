Xiaomi’s 48MP camera smartphone could be part of Redmi series: Report

Xiaomi’s upcoming 48MP camera smartphone could be a part of the Redmi series, reports My Drivers. It’s being said that the phone will likely cost over 2,000 yuan (or approx Rs 20,805), making it the most expensive smartphone in the Redmi series.

Advertising

The report claims that the unannounced smartphone will be Xiaomi’s first device to feature a “punch-hole” display. Similar to that of the Honor View20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s, the screen on the phone will feature a small circular hole to accommodate the front-facing camera. This way it is possible to make phones with a higher screen-to-body ratio and extremely thin bezels.

The LCD panel will be supplied by BOE, a Chinese company. Apparently, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will have a substantial chin below the display. This suggests that the screen might not be bezel-free in nature. In addition, the phone will feature three cameras on the back and one of them will be a 48MP unit. The mysterious smartphone will carry the 48MP ISOCELL sensor made by Samsung, which is cheaper than the 48MP IMX586 Sony sensor.

Just last week, Xiaomi President Lin Bin revealed that the company plans to launch a smartphone with a 48MP camera. While Lin did not offer many details about the phone, but he did mention that the launch will happen in January 2019. The upcoming phone, which has no name, is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.