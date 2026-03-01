Everything Xiaomi announced ahead of MWC 2026, including Leica edition phone, photography kits, and more

Xiaomi on Saturday, February 28, launched a wide range of new devices across multiple product categories ahead of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The Chinese brand’s new lineup includes a flagship smartphone that is designed to push the boundaries of mobile photography along with photography kits, an AirTag-like device, an ultra slim power bank, upgraded smartwatch, and more.

Xiaomi’s launch event was held days prior to the start of MWC 2026, one of the most important events in the global tech calendar. The annual trade show, which is set to be held from March 2 to 5, typically sees the debut of several new smartphones, wearables, and other connected devices.

Here’s a quick recap of everything announced by Xiaomi on Saturday.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 series has been developed with a strong focus on camera performance, large batteries, and flagship performance. The design of the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra appears premium and camera-centric, with the Ultra model sporting a bold rear camera module. While Xiaomi 17 is available in black, blue, pink, and green finishes, the Ultra model is available only in black in India.

Xiaomi 17 series. (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi 17 series. (Image: Xiaomi)

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for gaming, multitasking, and AI usage. They are also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The standard model (weighing 191 grams) has a more compact 6.3-inch AMOLED display with peak brightness of 3,500 nits, and the Ultra model (weighing 219 grams) features a large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. One of the distinguishing features between the Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra is the camera system.

The Xiaomi 17 has a strong Leica-branded camera system, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens featuring a Leica 60mm floating lens design. On the other hand, the 17 Ultra has a more advanced triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP telephoto camera. It also comes with new sensor technology such as LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) that looks to provide DSLR-like, high-dynamic-range photos and videos in challenging lighting conditions.

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 17 has a 6,330mAh cell – despite its compact form – and 100W charging support and the 17 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Note, the Xiaomi 17 series is set to officially launch in India on March 11, with India prices expected to be announced on the same day. Reports further suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Pro variants with secondary displays will not be coming to India for now.

Photography kits

The company has also announced two photography kits as add-ons for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The 17 Ultra Photography Kit is a snap-on accessory with Bluetooth connectivity, two-stage shutter button, and a video recording button.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra snap-on photography kits. (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi 17 Ultra snap-on photography kits. (Image: Xiaomi)

Meanwhile, the 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro features a leather finish, a video recording button, a detachable shutter button, and zoom control. The Pro kit also includes a USB-C connection and a separate 2,000 mAh battery for its operation.

Leica Leitzphone powered by Xiaomi

To celebrate 100 years of the German camera-maker, Xiaomi said it is releasing a special Leica edition phone that will have a durable aluminum-alloy body with a nickel-anodized finish, and a rotating ring on the back of the phone to control zoom similar to a physical camera.

Xiaomi’s special Leica edition phone. (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi’s special Leica edition phone. (Image: Xiaomi)

On the software side, it will have a Leica-tuned interface that caters to casual photographers and seasoned professionals through features such as ‘Leica Essential mode’ which will let owners add filters to recreate photos in the style of Leica M9 and Leica M3 cameras.

Xiaomi Pad 8 series

The company announced Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro, its latest line of tablets that it claims is the world’s thinnest models designed for both professionals and everyday users. Both tablets feature 11.2-inch 3.2K display, with up to 800 nits of brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. They are 5.75mm thick and weigh 485g, equipped with a large 9,200mAh battery.

Both tablets run on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 with new interface features such as split-screen layout, lock screens, wallpapers, and customisable widgets. The high-end Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, and features a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera for high-quality video calls.

Xiaomi Pad 8 series. (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi Pad 8 series. (Image: Xiaomi)

The standard model, on the other hand, is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, and boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera with up to 256GB of storage. Xiaomi also unveiled a new stylus called the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro with pressure-sensitive control for precise input, intuitive pinch and double-tap gestures.

Other new products

Beyond phones and tablets, Xiaomi unveiled the following products:

Xiaomi Scooter 6 Series: Xiaomi said that its Electric Scooter 6 Ultra has 1200W peak power and 75km of range. The two-wheeler has 12-inch all-terrain tires with front and rear disc brakes. It has a three-inch TFT display to measure speed and range.

Xiaomi Tag: It is an AirTag-like device, which works with both Apple Find My and Google Android Find Hub. The device weighs 10 grams and has a button cell battery that lasts over a year. Users can either play a sound remotely to locate the tag or the time at which the tag is attached.

Xiaomi Watch 5: The company’s latest smartwatch comes with a 930mAh battery that could last up to six days. It has a round 1.54-inch AMOLED display and supports gestures to dismiss calls or alarms. The watch can also generate a health report in 60 seconds based on health and fitness metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, sleep duration, sleep heart rate, and sleep SpO₂.

Power bank: Xiaomi’s new slim power bank is 6mm thick and weighs 98 grams. It has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity, and can charge devices at 22.5W through a wired connection and at 15W through a wireless connection. The powerbank, which comes in orange colourway, is also magnetic which means that it can stick and charge compatible devices wirelessly.

Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo. (Image: Xiaomi) Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi’s booth at the MWC 2026 will showcase a concept electric hypercar called Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo that the EV maker is developing with Gran Turismo 7 and Polyphony Digital, a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment. It is equipped with intelligent features including Xiaomi Pulse, which interacts with the driver through light and sound.