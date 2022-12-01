Xiaomi 13 series launch delayed: Here’s what we know so far

Earlier this month, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Xiaomi 13 series was supposed to be one of the first few phones to come with the latest Qualcomm chipset, but it looks like the company has delayed the launch event in China, which was to take place today.

According to a recent post by Xiaomi on the Chinese social media giant Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 series is delayed to a later date because of the sudden demise of China’s former president Jiang Zemin. The new event date has not been confirmed so far.

Xiaomi 13 series: Expected specifications, features

The Xiaomi 13 series phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with the Xiaomi 13 sporting a 6.2-inch 2K AMOLED screen and offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will likely feature a 50MP primary camera along with a telephoto lens, ultrawide sensor and a 32MP front shooter. This is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will come with a slightly bigger screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and one with curved edges. While the processor remains the same, the camera setup is getting a bump with the Xiaomi 13 Pro reportedly featuring a 50MP camera backed by a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

The phone is also expected to come with 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging support. All phones in the Xiaomi 13 series are expected to run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.