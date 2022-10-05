Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro announced: Check specifications and price

Xiaomi recently announced its latest flagship devices, namely, the 12T and 12T Pro. Here, we will take a quick peek at what Xiaomi’s latest flagship phones have to offer.

Xiaomi 12T specs and price

The Xiaomi 12T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset based on TSMC’s 5nm process. The phone offers a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED screen and comes with features like AdaptiveSync and Adaptive Reading mode.It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The back of the phone houses a triple camera setup that comprises a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The base version of the Xiaomi 12T that offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost EUR 599 (approx Rs 48,654).

Xiaomi 12T Pro specs and price

The Xiaomi 12T Pro packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset based on TSMCs 4nm process and sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz HDR10+ CrystalRes AMOLED screen. It is available in three variants and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi 12T Pro packs a 200MP camera on the back of the phone that is backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It also supports 8K video recording in full resolution.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It base variant of the phone that offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at EUR 749 (approx Rs 60,767). Xiaomi is yet to clarify if the phones will be coming to the Indian market anytime soon.