Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Ultra launch Live updates: Livestream timings, expected specifications

Xiaomi is hosting a global event today where its new Xiaomi 12S series with the new Leica-branded camera will be showcased. The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and Xiaomi Band 7 is also expected to be showcased today. Xiaomi is hosting the event in China, but a global link for the livestream is also available. Here are details on when to watch the event, and what is expected. Xiaomi’s 12S livestream starts at 4.30 pm IST. The Xiaomi global channel has it listed on YouTube as well. We have embedded the link below.

Three new Xiaomi 12S phones are expected. The top end will be the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which will come with a new sensor co-developed with Sony which is one-inch in size— what this means is that the sensor is much bigger compared to most other smartphones. The bigger the sensor on the camera, the more light it can capture, and technically should mean better low-light performance. The new sensor called the Sony IMX989. But Xiaomi is yet to reveal more information on what the new camera can do, so we will have to wait till the launch to know more.

A regular Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro could also be in the list. The phones will also come with the new Leica branding. Xiaomi has partnered with the German camera-maker for the 12S series. How this impacts the hardware is still awaited. Xiaomi’s top-end 12S Ultra will likely run the Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ chipset, given Qualcomm has already announced this.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and Xiaomi Band 7 could also make an appearance at today’s event. The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro could have a larger square display, according to leaks. A new laptop, the Xiaomi Pro 2022 is also expected with 14-inch display and 4K OLED panel.