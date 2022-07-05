Xiaomi 12S Ultra to Xiaomi Band 7 Pro: Everything Xiaomi launched at its event

Xiaomi hosted its annual flagship launch event in China recently. The event witnessed the company launching a range of new smartphones across its Xiaomi 12S series as well as some other products. The highlight of the Xiaomi 12S series is the Leica partnership. All three phones come with Leica branded cameras and include Leica filters and dedicated Leica modes as well. Here’s a quick look at everything Xiaomi announced yesterday.

Xiaomi 12s

The base Xiaomi 12S is a compact smartphone that comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 50MP triple camera setup and a 13MP front camera, along with a 4500mAh battery and 67W fast charging. This one starts at Yuan 3999 for the base 8GB RAM option going up to Yuan 5199.

Xiaomi 12S Pro

The Xiaomi 12S Pro comes with a larger 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED panel and will also come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The phone also comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a 4600mAh battery here with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. There is a 50MP triple camera setup here as well, but the larger IMX707 sensor is the primary sensor this time around. This version starts at Yuan 4,699.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also comes with a 6.73-inch LTPO 2 2k AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and also features up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Xiaomi has gone for a new triple camera setup comprising a 50.3MP IMX989 which has a 1-inch primary sensor from Sony. There’s a 48MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. There is a 32MP front camera, a 4860mAh battery and 67W wired/ 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro comes with a 1.64-inch rectangular display, making it look pretty much like an entry-level smartwatch. The AMOLED panel has a pixel density of 326ppi now and the device now comes with a built-in GPS receiver, which supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS.

The Band 7 pro now also supports automatic brightness and comes with Always-On Display, along with health features like heart rate tracking, SpO2 sensor and more. There’s also 5ATM water resistance.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 edition

The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 edition comes with two variants, a 14-inch one and a 16-inch one. Both feature OLED touchscreen-enabled displays, with the 14-inch model getting a 2.8K resolution screen while the 16-inch one gets a 4K screen. Both laptops will also come with 12th Gen Intel i5/i7 chipsets and will be available in multiple configurations. The GPU will also depend on what model you choose, ranging from an Nvidia MX550 to an RTX 2050.

Xiaomi Home WiFi Mesh Router

Xiaomi also announced a tri-band Home WiFi Mesh Router that is targeted at larger homes. The device comes with up to 1500 sqm range and can be used in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, along with other features like NFC and support for up to 600 devices.