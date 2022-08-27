scorecardresearch
Xiaomi 12S Ultra successor will come to global markets, says Lei Jun

While the Xiaomi 12S Ultra unfortunately didn't make it outside of China, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirms that the phone's successor will come to global markets.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra isn't available outside China, but Xiaomi's next Ultra will be.

A new tweet by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirms that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s successor, which could possibly be called the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, will come to international markets. Unlike the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the successor will be available to purchase in India and other markets.

“The next iteration of Ultra will be available in our global markets,” Jun says in the tweet. The tweet also lays to rest all rumours of the 12S Ultra being launched in India or other markets, as it seems Xiaomi will bring the large-sensor tech outside China only with the next iteration of the device, possibly with some more new features.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi’s 12S Ultra is the brand’s newest flagship launched in China and what made the phone more interesting than most flagships to come out this year is the camera. No, it doesn’t have the most megapixels, but the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s main camera features one of the largest camera sensors on a phone, one that Xiaomi claims is one-inch in size.

While the 12S Ultra was praised in the tech community, the availability of the device was its most disappointing aspect, as Xiaomi had confirmed that the phone will not be available outside the Chinese smartphone market. While this did leave the option of importing a Xiaomi 12S Ultra from China if you really wanted that camera, you’d still have to use the phone with Chinese

Apart from the camera, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra also features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 67W fast charging, a 4860mAh battery, a 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display and UFS 3.1 storage.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:24:24 pm
Explained: The Kutch branch canal that PM Modi will inaugurate on Sunday

