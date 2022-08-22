scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Xiaomi 12S Ultra First Look: The camera phone unlike any other

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with one of the largest camera sensors in a smartphone right now, resulting in a very interesting photography experience. Here's our first impression of this camera-oriented smartphone.

xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression,Here's our first look at the first Xiaomi phone with Leica cameras. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is being pitched as a flagship device inside out. But its signature aspect is the company’s first collaboration with German camera-maker Leica, which drips into the device’s standout feature – a one-inch camera sensor on the back. Yes, the large camera sensor is great for taking better pictures, especially in low light. But that’s on paper. How great is this new camera in real life? I took the Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera for a spin in the city of Pondicherry, and here’s what my first impressions of the phone are.

No compromise on performance

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is a specced out phone, something evident from the moment you begin using it. From Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to a QHD LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, you’ve got all the specs you’d expect from a flagship here and it’s nice to see Xiaomi hasn’t compromised on other aspects of the phone, in pursuit of a supreme camera experience.

xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is mainly a camera smartphone, but it doesn’t skip the rest of the flagship checklist. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

Here’s a quick look at the key specifications of the phone:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specs: 6.73-inch LTPO 2.0 QHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 1500 nits peak brightness | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 12GB RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage | 50.3MP + 48MP + 48MP rear camera + 32MP selfie camera | 4860mAh battery + 67W charging | IP68 dust, water resistance |

The phone also comes with stereo speakers, an optical under the display-fingerprint sensor and Xiaomi’s signature IR blaster. You don’t get the fastest wired charging out there at 67W, but the phone also supports 50W wireless charging, along with USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 support, so that’s something.

A premium look and feel

I was sceptical of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s design when the first leaks started surfacing on the web, but holding the phone in hand, the feeling quickly vanished. The device is large, and yes, it’s also on the heavier side, but the premium design here somehow works. Instead of feeling like I was carrying an out-of-proportion smartphone, this felt like a phone with a specific purpose and a design to match.

xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, The two colour variants of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

That said, the phone overall doesn’t feel much bigger than other phones in its class. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes in two colourways and while I can see most people gravitating towards the classier black variant, I took a liking to the olive-green-like shade of the other variant. Design is subjective, after all.

Advertisement
xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, The 12S Ultra is placed next to the Xiaomi 12 Pro. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

All about that Leica camera

The Xiaomi 12S camera is great, and it is packed with features. This starts with two shooting modes, one that sticks to keeping colours natural, and the other that makes colours and shows pop a little more. During the daytime, the photos I took looked colourful and vibrant almost always and images between the main, telephoto and ultrawide cameras had a lot of consistency.

xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, The camera island on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is probably the largest one you’ve seen lately, and yes, it protrudes quite a bit. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

It’s kind of hard to take a bad picture with the 12S Ultra, especially if you know how to handle the settings you get, including a full Pro-mode (manual mode) and RAW support, though the automatic regular camera mode should suffice for most.

xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, A Kathakali performer’s facial expressions. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

However, macro shots didn’t resonate with the rest of the experience from the UI’s macro-mode, and I ended up shooting closer subjects using the main lens with some zoom instead.

xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, An ant hopping leaves on a plant. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

Leica’s new monochrome filters also produce really pleasing-looking monochrome shots in pretty much any setting, including after sundown.

xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, A dog napping the afternoon away. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express) xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, A locked door on the streets of Pondicherry. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

Low light is where the Xiaomi 12S Ultra stands out significantly more than other phones I’ve recently used. A lot more light results in less grainy shots, along with a lot of detail. The phone encourages you to play around with the settings if you’re looking to take some more creative photos even at night, instead of restricting you to the optimal settings for the least noise and softness.

Advertisement
xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, Pondicherry beach after sunset. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express) xiaomi 12s ultra, xiaomi 12s ultra review, xiaomi 12s ultra first look, xiaomi 12s ultra first impression, A man enjoying the pier’s lights at night. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

The result is some really nice low-light photos, even in extreme darkness. While you still can’t compare the low-light performance of the 12S Ultra with professional cameras, throw in some effort behind a night shot or a portrait and you may just be surprised by what you end up capturing using this phoen.

But, will you get the 12S Ultra?

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is not yet confirmed to launch in markets outside of China, including India. However, some recent leaks suggest Xiaomi may be considering the same. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra costs 5,999 yuan (about Rs 70,188) which seems like a fair price for the specifications and the camera you get here.  However, if Xiaomi decides against bringing the phone to India, the only way to get the phone would be to ship it from China, which would cost you more and also get you a phone with the Chinese version of the MIUI software and no Google services (including the Play Store).

Disclaimer: Xiaomi sponsored the correspondent’s tickets and hotel stay in Pondicherry 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 12:33:57 pm
Next Story

Antioxidants help the body fight free radicals, but they can have harmful effects, too: Know more here

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

2

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement