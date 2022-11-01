Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge may sport both a big battery and 120W fast charging, suggests new leak

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge earlier this year, and reports suggest the phone’s successor – the Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge, could actually be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The information comes from MIUI tester Kacper Skzypek who recently revealed the same in a Tweet.

The Redmi Note 12 series was launched in China earlier this year and comprised four smartphones – the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, along with a Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. The primary addition across the series was 5G support, which had been missing from the Redmi Note lineup.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in particular, the top-end model of the series, comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. These specifications make it a natural successor to the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which launched with a 4,500mAh battery and 120W fast wired charging.

The extra 500mAh with the Redmi Note 12 Pro plus could mean a possible rebranded Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge could be one of the few devices in the mid-range segment to feature both a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

Why this matters

Currently, most phones in the segment offer either a big battery or a moderate battery with faster charging. This is because current phone designs don’t really allow the battery capacity to grow beyond the 5,000mAh mark without growing significantly in thickness.

We see examples of this even in higher segments like the Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 10R, both of which offered either a slower charging (80W) variant with a 5,000mAh battery, or a faster charging (150W) variant with a smaller battery.

Also Read | Redmi Note 12 series finally brings 5G across the popular mid-range series

That could change with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, or the Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge, whatever moniker the device launches with in India. This is because the phone could be the first in its segment to offer both fast charging as well as a big battery capacity on the same variant. This may also trigger rival brands to launch devices that focus on both battery capacity and charging speeds, instead of just one of the two aspects.

Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge: Expected Specifications



While the phone has not yet been officially confirmed, the Xiaomi 12i Hypercharge, if based on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, it could feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as well as a triple rear camera setup that includes a 200MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. There will also be a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

Note that this is just speculation based on a leak, and we will have to wait for Xiaomi to officially announce the device in India to have more concrete details on the specifications as well as the price and availability.