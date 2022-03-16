Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12X launched globally: Price, features and specifications

The Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X smartphones have launched globally. The company’s flagship smartphone series was already launched in China in December 2021. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be powered by the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will come with DisplayMate A+ OLED displays. The Xiaomi 12X will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Xiaomi 12: price, features and specifications

Xiaomi 12 is a relatively compact phone with a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is fitted on a smaller motherboard design.

It will have a 4,500 mAh battery that can be fast-charged up to 67W. The phone also supports fast 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Its main camera has a new 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation. It also has a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and 5MP tele/macro sensor.

Xiaomi 12’s other features include UFS 3.1 storage, 5G connectivity, NFC and WiFi 6E support. It has stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos Hi-Res audio. The Xiaomi 12 starts at $749 (approximately Rs 57.000) for the 8GB/128GB variant.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: price, features and specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in the company’s stable. It comes with a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixel) LTPO AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a dynamic refresh rate that goes up to 120 Hz and 480 Hz touch sampling rate. This one also has Gorilla Glass Victus on top.

It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It supports 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and also comes with Xiaomi’s in-built IR blaster that can be used as a remote control for devices like TVs.

The phone has a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with optical image stabilisation as its main camera. It also has a 50MP portrait camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera has the same 32MP sensor as the Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It can also reverse wireless charge other devices up to 10W. The phone starts at $999 (approximately Rs 76,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Xiaomi 12X: price, features and specifications

The Xiaomi 12X is a more affordable phone in the lineup. It comes with a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and has the same triple rear camera setup as the Xiaomi 12 and the same battery as well. But this runs the older Snapdragon 870 chipset. The budget phone also offers support for 5G. The phone costs $649 (approximately Rs 49,400) for the base 8GB/128GB variant.