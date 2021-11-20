Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications tipped ahead of launch

Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone next year. The smartphone will likely be a successor to the company’s Mi 11 Ultra smartphone which was launched in India earlier this year.

As per a new report by Xiaomiui, the Chinese company could be working on two new devices, codenamed Loki and Thor, which are expected to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced smartphones, respectively.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will reportedly pack a 50MP primary sensor. Both the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced are speculated to pack the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 898) chipset.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to pack a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, as part of its quad-camera setup. Comparatively, its predecessor, Mi 11 Ultra, was launched with a 50MP primary sensor along with a 4MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48MP telephoto lens.

If reports are to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could pack a 48MP camera with a 2x zoom, a 48MP camera with a 5x zoom, and a 48MP camera with a 10x zoom. As per the cited source, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be a China-exclusive smartphone and could launch in the second quarter of 2022.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra made its debut in India earlier this year but never actually went on sale, freely. The company cited reasons beyond their control for the same, and recently confirmed that Xioami Mi 11 Ultra will not be available in India any longer, and only offline stores that have existing stocks would be able to sell the device.

It is important to note that Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed whether it has plans to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra. But, the company is expected to reveal some details soon if this device is in the pipeline. For this, we will have to wait a while longer to know more.