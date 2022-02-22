Xiaomi 12 Ultra leaks hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series towards the end of last year and a much-expected Xiaomi 12 Ultra was missing from the lineup then. However, it seems the flagship phone is now in the pipeline as leaks around the device have started to surface on the web.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra has now been spotted on the IMEI database, where it can be observed that the phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which appears to be a small upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

A screenshot of the entire listing shared by Xiaomiui.net doesn’t actually reveal the ‘Ultra’ moniker. However, there are a few more clues that point towards it. The phone reportedly carries the model number 2206122SC and we know that SC is a code that Xiaomi usually adds at the end of its ‘Ultra’ smartphones like the Mi 11 Ultra (M2007J1SC).

The phone is also codenamed Xiaomi L2S, just like the Xiaomi 12 Pro which was codenamed the Xiaomi L2. This further hints at the phone being a part of the 12 series, specifically the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is now expected to launch in Q3 2022, since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ itself is yet to launch officially. While not a lot more about the smartphone is known yet, previous reports have hinted at some specifications that could be seen on the flagship.

These include a 4,860mAh battery, a 5x periscope lens, 120W fast charging and no secondary display like the one we saw last year on the Mi 11 Ultra. None of this information is official yet, so take it with a grain of salt.