Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature Leica cameras

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Xiaomi is expected to launch its 12 series flagship phones next month, but the top-end Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to launch later.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 17, 2021 12:53:32 pm
xiaomi 12 ultra, mi 11 ultra, xiaomi camera,Here's all we know so far about the possible Xiaomi-Leica partnership. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 12 series in China next month and we’re likely to see multiple phones in the series, as is pretty common with Xiaomi’s releases. However, we now have some new details for what could be the highest end version in the series, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. As per a new report by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature a Leica-branded camera. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to have a later launch, after the rest of the 12 series is unveiled next month.

What the Leica branding could mean

Leica is a big name in premium cameras and the brand has been partnering with Huawei for its smartphone camera for years. However, since that partnership has ended, partnering with Xiaomi does seem like a possible move.

Leica Q2 007 Limited Edition is the camera Bond fans have been waiting for

It remains to be seen if Leica will be building the camera lens and sensor for the phone, or the partnership will only be a largely marketing one, as was seen with the OnePlus-Hasselblad deal. We should know more as we head closer to the launch of the phone.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: What we know so far

The top-end variant phone is also expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 898, which Qualcomm is expected to launch later this month. The phone could also in fact be the first device to feature the new chip.

Apart from this, we could see a triple camera setup on the phone with a rumoured 200MP sensor on the back, alongside two 50MP sensors. One of these is expected to be an ultrawide sensor while the other could be a periscope sensor with up to 10X zoom support. Xiaomi is also expected to support 100W fast charging on the phone.

