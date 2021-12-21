Xiaomi 12 series to launch on December 28: All you need to know

The Xiaomi 12 series was expected to be one of the first phones to come with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but Xiaomi has now officially revealed a launch date. The Xiaomi 12 series will be unveiled in China next week on December 28.

A new poster by Xiaomi shared on the brand’s Weibo account gives away the date and the event will be taking place in Beijing, China on December 28 at 07:30 PM local time (5 pm IST). The Xiaomi 12 will launch with MIUI 13 with Android 12 in addition to the new chipset and is likely to launch in multiple variants with a Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro/Ultra expected.

Rumours have, however, suggested we may also see a third variant called the Xiaomi 12X. Ahead of the event, here’s all else we know so far about the Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi will likely launch the phone series in other markets later. (Image Source: Weibo/ Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12: What we know so far

The Xiaomi 12 series will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but leaks have suggested that the phone could feature a 50MP primary camera along with an ultrawide lens, a periscope lens, and a telephoto lens.

We could also see an under-display front camera on the top-end variant of the series. Other expected specifications include a large battery with 100W fast charging and an FHD+ display panel. Rear panels of the phones were hinted at when leaks of cases showed up online. Leaks also suggest we could see a very large circular camera island on the top-end variant with multiple lenses and sensors in it.

More information on the entire series will be revealed next week when the phone will launch in China. While no confirmation for Indian and global markets has been made official yet, but after Xiaomi pulled the plug on the Mi 11 Ultra in India, we can expect the phone to come here in early 2022.