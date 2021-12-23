Xiaomi 12 series to feature 2K LTPO 2.0 panels, gets A+ DisplayMate rating

Xiaomi is set to launch its Xiaomi 12 series flagship smartphones before the end of the month and with just days to go for the launch, new information on the phone continues to surface on the web. The company today announced on Weibo that the Xiaomi 12 base variant has received an A+ rating by DisplayMate, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature a 2K LTPO 2.0 display panel.

The A+ rating is the highest certification standard from DisplayMate, usually only received when many display parameters get a great rating, including the contrast ratio, brightness, viewing angles, colour reproduction and more.

The post also reveals that the Xiaomi 12 has created 15 new screen records. The panel itself is set to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and will support 16,000-levels of screen brightness adjustment.

Xiaomi 12 series: Everything we know so far

Unlike what was suggested by many leaks, Xiaomi could only be releasing two variants of in the Xiaomi 12 series, the base Xiaomi 12 and a top-end Xiaomi 12 Pro. The handsets will both feature a similar design including thin bezels on the front with a centre-aligned punch-hole display.

Leaked specifications of the phones have suggested that the phones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with a triple rear camera setup. The base Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera sensor along with a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast wired charging support. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to get 120W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are both set to launch on December 28 in China and will likely be launched in other regions of the world including India in early 2022.