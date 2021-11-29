Xiaomi 12 series likely to launch by December-end, says report

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi 12 series along with the Xiaomi 12X by the end of December, as per reports. The reports also suggest that the upcoming devices will likely not launch at the rumored launch date of December 12.

As per a report by GizmoChina, an alleged screenshot of an internal document of Xiaomi on Weibo hints that a press conference could be held by the company on December 28, to announce a new product.

This seems to indicate that the company may be planning to launch the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X at the event. Additionally, the screenshot is said to be in line with the December-end launch conference claim, by tipster Digital Chat Station.

To recall, with the launch of the Mi 11 series, Xiaomi became the first company to introduce the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC in December 2020. Now it seems, that the Xiaomi 12 series is not on its way to becoming the first smartphone, to pack the upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as per reports.

The Xiaomi 12 series could come with curved 120Hz AMOLED displays. Additionally, there is a possibility that the smartphones will pack only FHD+ displays, unlike their predecessors which packed 1440p panels. The Xiaomi 12X series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and could come with a 50MP primary camera.

It is important to note that the company has not announced any details regarding the launch of the upcoming flagship smartphone as of yet. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.