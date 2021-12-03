Xiaomi 12 series could feature three variants, launch on December 28

The Xiaomi 12 series, the company’s next big flagship smartphone series, is one of the most awaited smartphones right now. It is also expected to be one of the first phones to be launched with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chip that Qualcomm recently announced. Now a new report suggests that the entire Xiaomi 12 series could launch together at the end of this month.

The Xiaomi 12 was earlier expected to launch first, while an expected Pro version was expected to launch later in the year. However, a new tip by Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests Xiaomi could launch three variants of the phone, all in one go. These include the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and a Xiaomi 12 Pro.

These three phones are reportedly codenamed L3A, L3, and L2 internally and will all reportedly come with MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s latest custom Android skin based on Android 12, out of the box. These will also be the first Xiaomi devices to feature a stable version of MIUI 13.

At least one variant in the series is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be the Xiaomi 12 Pro. However, we still don’t know what chips will power the other two variants.

The Xiaomi 12 series, as per leaks, is expected to launch near the end of the month on December 28, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed by the company yet.

Other leaks so far have suggested that the Xiaomi 12 will feature a 50MP primary sensor for the camera along with an ultrawide lens, a periscope lens and a telephoto lens. A FHD+ display, under-screen front camera and 100W fast charging support is also expected.