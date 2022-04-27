Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, Smart TV 5A series and OLED Vision TV launched in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro– the company’s flagship designed to take on the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series– is now official for the Indian market. The company announced the phone along with its Xiaomi Pad 5– its first tablet for India in seven years–and a new Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series and its first OLED TV for India called Xiaomi OLED Vision. Here’s a look at the key specifications, features and prices for the new products.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A: Price in India

Xiaomi 12 Pro has a starting price of Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB version while the 12GB RAM option will cost Rs 66,999. The phone goes on sale starting May 2. Xiaomi is offering an introductory discount of Rs 6,000 for ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders. It will also hold a special Mi Fan sale for the phone on May 1, wherein users can trade in their older Mi or Redmi Note device extra discount credit.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will start at Rs 24,999 for the base 128GB storage option, while the 256GB version will cost Rs 26,999. But keep in mind these are introductory prices only valid till May 7. The official prices at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively. It goes on sale from May 3. The Xiaomi Smart Pen and Smart Keyboard were also launched in India.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series comes in three options: a 32-inch variant at Rs 15,499, a 43-inch variant at Rs 22,999 and a 50-inch option at Rs 25,999. The TV goes on sale from April 30 at 12 noon. Xiaomi also showcased its OLED TV called OLED Vision starting at Rs 89,999. It goes on sale on May 19. Those who purchase the TV on the first sale date will get three years of warranty free.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in the Black variant. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in the Black variant. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G: Specifications

This is a flagship phone, with Xiaomi stressing the camera and design quality of the device. The camera island is much more compact this time, compared to last year’s Mi 12 Ultra. It comes with a matte finish at the back, though with a sparkly tint as well. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front with on the back it is Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display also has curved edges

The device has a fairly large 6.73-inch display with a maximum resolution of WQHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels). Xiaomi is using a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The refresh rate is 120 Hz with a dynamic refresh rate also supported meaning it will adjust this according to the application’s need. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support.

Xiaomi 12 Pro’s rear camera setup. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Xiaomi 12 Pro’s rear camera setup. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

Like other flagships, the Xiaomi 12 Pro runs the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi’s also taken a different approach for the camera and sticking with three 50MP cameras. There’s no macro mode on the flagship phone. The setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX707 wide-angle camera, 50MP portrait, and 50MP ultra-wide. The front camera is 32MP. The battery on the device is 4600 mAh with 120W fast charging. Xiaomi is bundling the charger inside the box. The phone runs MIUI 13 with Android 12.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 11-inch 2.5K display. This is an LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate support and a 16:10 aspect ratio and it includes Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well. The tablet runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. Xiaomi is only bringing the WiFi variant to India; the LTE option is not launching here.

The rear camera is 13MP with a dedicated mode to scan documents, while the front camera is 8MP. The tablet has an 8720 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. It also comes with quad-speakers. The Xiaomi Pad 5 gets accessory support in the form of the Smart Pen, which can attach magnetically to the device and charge. The device also has a Smart Keyboard which acts as a cover.

The tablet runs MIUI for Pad, which is a modified version of MIUI 13 for the tablet. The company claims this is a more clutter-free version of the OS, and it comes with productivity features such as split-screen, floating windows, etc.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, OLED Vision: Specifications

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A will come in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inches. It sports a bezel-less design. The TVs comes with a new quad-core chipset. While the 40-inch and 43-inch options are full HD, the 32-inch is HD resolution. The full HD options have 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTX-S support. The TVs now come with dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.