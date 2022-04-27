Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5 launch event LIVE updates: Timings, what to expect

Here are LIVE updates from the Xiaomi NEXT 2022 launch event. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is hosting its NEXT 2022 launch event today in India. The brand is expected to announce a few new products during the launch, the highlights of which will be the new flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

The launch event kicks off at 12 noon today and can be live-streamed below.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5: What we know so far



The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will likely come with other flagship specifications including high end camera sensors and fast charging.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 meanwhile, is expected to be a 4G tablet powered by the Snapdragon 860 chip. The tablet is expected to pack specifications like a WQHD+ 120Hz display and an 8720mAh battery.