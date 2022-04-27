scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5 launch event LIVE updates: Timings, what to expect

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 launch: Here are LIVE updates from today's Xiaomi NEXT 2022 launch event.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: April 27, 2022 10:17:12 am
xiaomi next, xiaomi next 2022, xiaomi launch event, xiaomi 12 pro, xiaomi pad 5,Here are LIVE updates from the Xiaomi NEXT 2022 launch event. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is hosting its NEXT 2022 launch event today in India. The brand is expected to announce a few new products during the launch, the highlights of which will be the new flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

The launch event kicks off at 12 noon today and can be live-streamed below.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5: What we know so far

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will likely come with other flagship specifications including high end camera sensors and fast charging.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 meanwhile, is expected to be a 4G tablet powered by the Snapdragon 860 chip. The tablet is expected to pack specifications like a WQHD+ 120Hz display and an 8720mAh battery.

Live Blog

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet today. Check out live updates from the NEXT 2022 launch event below.

10:17 (IST)27 Apr 2022
Xiaomi 12 Pro to come with triple 50MP cameras

The camera setup on the XIaomi 12 Pro is expected to be a 50MP main sensor clubbed with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto sensor. The same was confirmed by Xiaomi India's Sandeep Sarma in a tweet.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will go up against other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships available in India like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be the brand's first tablet to hit the Indian market. The device will likely be targeted at those who need a larger screen for creative professions, eLearning and similar use-cases.

