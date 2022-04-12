Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi has just announced that the brand’s latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be launching in India on April 27. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will come with other flagship features, to compete with phones like the Realme GT 2 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The Xiaomi India Twitter handle also made the news officla earlier today in a new tweet, along with a link to get notified of the launch event later this month. Check it out below.

The flagship of the 𝑓𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 is coming home — #Xiaomi12Pro 5G is launching on 27.04.22!

When we said we would get you “𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿”, we meant it! Get Notified: https://t.co/kmVGPrrxIQ pic.twitter.com/Q9HhOFvwXI — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 12, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the Xiaomi 12 Pro ahead of its launch in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Expected Specifications

While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed the spec sheet for the devic in India yet, it could be the same 12 Pro that launched in China months ago. Assuming the specifications are going to be the same, here’s what to expect from the phone.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro could sport a 6.73″ 120Hz QHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display and could be powered by the flagship the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This may be clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For the camera, the phone is expected to pack a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto sensor, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip at the helm, expect advanced video recording features also including 8K recording.

Other expected features include a 4,600mAh battery, 120W fast charging support (wired) and 50W fast charging (wireless). The phone is also expected to pack stereo speakers, NFC and an in-display fingerprint scanner.