Xiaomi 12 Pro will go on sale on Amazon post launch: Here is what to expect

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is coming to India soon, and it looks like the phone will be sold via Amazon. The company had already tweeted about the phone’s upcoming arrival, hinting it will launch on April 12, though the official date is yet to be confirmed. Manu Kumar Jain, the Global Vice President of Xiaomi and also the Managing Director of Xiaomi India, had tweeted, “Time will tell,” along with an image of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The image also featured a laptop and a wall clock, both set to 12 oçlock and a calendar with April 12 marked on it.

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the company’s big flagship for 2022, succeeding last year’s Mi 11 Ultra, which had a starting price of Rs 69,999. But while the Mi 11 Ultra had all the features and specifications of a flagship, it faced supply issues in India. It was announced during the peak of Covid’s second wave in India in April, but then did not go on sale till July 2021. The phone was eventually discontinued by the brand by November 2021.

With the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the company will be hoping to do much better than its predecessor, given that the premium segment is where it has been trying to make a mark for sometime now. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will also take on the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro, the Realme GT Pro 2 and others, which are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset as well.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Expected specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the most powerful phone in the company’s lineup when it launches in India. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is the top-end processor for this year. It will come with up with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone will have a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixel) AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness. It will support a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz with a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, making it ideal for gaming. The phone’s triple camera setup has a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with optical image stabilisation, coupled with a 50MP portrait camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera will have the same 32MP sensor as the Xiaomi 12.

The phone has a 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi has introduced 120W charging with its Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Xiaomi 11T Pro. It is also capable of reverse charging other devices up to 10W. Globally, the phone is priced at $999 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will support 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and will also have the company’s standard IR blaster that can be used as a remote control for devices like TVs and air conditioners.