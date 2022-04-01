Xiaomi 12 Pro coming soon to India, could launch on April 12

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 12 Pro in China in December 2021, but the company has now revealed that the phone is finally coming to India. Xiaomi India Gneeral Manager Manu Kumar Jain revealed the upcoming launch of the phone in India on Twitter.

While a date hasn’t been officially announced yet, the tweet by Jain does leave some clues behind as to when the phone will be announced.

Check out tweet below.

“The time will tell,” Jain mentions in the tweet, which shows a calendar with April 12 marked on it. A laptop and a wall clock, both showing 12 o’clock also can be seen in the image. The tweet suggests we could see the Xiaomi 12 Pro drop on April 12.

Whether Xiaomi will also launch the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X along with the 12 Pro is still a mystery.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: What we know so far

Assuming the phone comes to India with the same spec-sheet it launched with in China, we can expect it to sport a 6.73″ 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone could run Android 12-based MIUI 13 and come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

There’s also a 4,600mAh battery onboard the device that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. On the rear is a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto sensor. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Other expected features include stereo speakers, NFC, 5G connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint reader.