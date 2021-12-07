Xiaomi 12 Lite/12 Lite Zoom: Expected specifications, launch date leaked

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom smartphones in the near future. While the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom is said to be a China-exclusive device, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is said to launch in the global market.

As per a report by xiaomiui, the specifications of the smartphones have leaked, and the report adds that these phones will launch along with the Mi MIX 5 in March 2022.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: Specifications

As per the report by xiaomiui, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be codenamed “taoyao”. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6.55-inch FHD+(1080×2400) AMOLED display with support for 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 778G/ 780G+ chipset.

The device is speculated to get a triple camera setup. The main camera may the Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor and the device may also get wide-angle and macro shooters. The smartphone is said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom: Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Lite will sport the codename “zijin” as per the report. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G/780G+.

The smartphone may pack a triple rear camera setup, with the primary camera sporting the Samsung ISOCELL GW3 lens. Other cameras on the device could include wide-angle and telephoto shooters.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to pack a 6.55-inch FHD+(1080×2400) AMOLED display with support for 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.