scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
MUST READ

Xiaomi 12 Lite/12 Lite Zoom: Expected specifications, launch date leaked

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom smartphones in the near future. Here is everything we know about the devices.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
December 7, 2021 1:45:48 pm
Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom, Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom specifications, Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications, Xiaomi 12 Lite launch dateXiaomi has been known to release lite models, whereby the company offers solid specifications at a cheaper price. Xiaomi will continue the trend with the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom smartphones in the near future. While the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom is said to be a China-exclusive device, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is said to launch in the global market.

As per a report by xiaomiui, the specifications of the smartphones have leaked, and the report adds that these phones will launch along with the Mi MIX 5 in March 2022.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: Specifications

As per the report by xiaomiui, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be codenamed “taoyao”. The smartphone is expected to pack a 6.55-inch FHD+(1080×2400) AMOLED display with support for 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 778G/ 780G+ chipset.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The device is speculated to get a triple camera setup. The main camera may the Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor and the device may also get wide-angle and macro shooters. The smartphone is said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Must Read |Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications tipped ahead of launch

Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom: Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Lite will sport the codename “zijin” as per the report. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G/780G+.

The smartphone may pack a triple rear camera setup, with the primary camera sporting the Samsung ISOCELL GW3 lens. Other cameras on the device could include wide-angle and telephoto shooters.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to pack a 6.55-inch FHD+(1080×2400) AMOLED display with support for 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 07: Latest News

Advertisement