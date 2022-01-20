Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 9RT: Battle of the ‘mid-premium’ phones

OnePlus remains the brand with a solid presence in the Rs 40,000 price bracket. And it is the brand to beat for rivals, especially Xiaomi, which has been trying hard to make its mark in this segment. Xiaomi’s latest attempt at this is the Xiaomi 11T Pro starting at Rs 39,999. Given the price and specifications, the phone is taking squarely on the OnePlus 9RT. The latter has also just launched in the Indian market, starting at Rs 42,999. Let’s take a quick look at the specifications of both phones.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Price comparison

The OnePlus 9RT starts at Rs 42,999 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The higher variant has 12GB RAM and 256GB and a price of Rs 46,999. The phone comes in two colours – Hacker Black and Nano Silver. SBI credit card holders will get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on Amazon. The OnePlus website has an instant discount of Rs 4000 as well, but for those with a Kotak or Axis Bank credit or debit card.

OnePlus is also offering six months of free Spotify Premium membership to those who buy the phone, though you will need to sign up for the Red Cable Club in order to claim this.

In comparison, Xiaomi 11T Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB version, while the 8GB RAM+256GB storage version costs Rs 41,999. The 12GB RAM option with 256GB storage costs Rs 43,999. The phone is available in Moonlight White, Celestial Magic, and Meteorite Black colour options. Users can avail of up to Rs 5000 cashback using the Citi bank credit card and there is an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000.

Specifications OnePlus 9RT Xiaomi 11T Pro Display size 6.62-inches 6.67-inches Display resolution Full HD+ AMOLED Full HD+ AMOLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Rear camera 50MP+16MP+2MP 108MP+8MP+5MP Front camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Battey charging 65W 120W Software OxygenOS on Android11 MIUI 12.5 on Android 11 NFC Yes Yes WiFi-6 Yes Yes 5G Yes Yes Colours Black, Silver Black, White, Celestial Magic

Both phones are listed on Amazon India and the respective websites of the company. Xiaomi’s phone will also be sold in its offline partner retail stores.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Design, display

OnePlus 9RT’s Nano-silver colour option uses what the company calls a “chrome-silver gradient treatment” and has “colour transition applied to the edges”. OnePlus claims this ensures that fingerprint smudges are reduced on the device, and it retains a smooth finish. The black colour option ​is using the “second-gen matte frosted glass treatment process,” which has a smooth texture as well. The company claims once again that the phone is more resistant to “sweat and fingerprint buildup.” The camera module is also slimmer, and not jutting out as much.

In Premium Now | OnePlus 9RT review: Ticks all boxes, but stays within the box too

The display is 6.62-inches with 1080x 2400 (FHD+) resolution and a pixel density of 397 (pixels per inch ppi). The aspect ratio is 20:9 and the refresh rate is 120Hz. This is an AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The touch response rate is 300 Hz.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in three colours: Moonlight White, Celestial Magic, and Meteorite Black colour options. In the Celestial magic colour option, the back changes colour depending on the light reflection, ranging from hues of blue to purple to violet. The phone has a glass back as well.

OnePlus 9RT gets 6.62-inch display with a 120Hz display. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) OnePlus 9RT gets 6.62-inch display with a 120Hz display. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution (FHD+) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a 480Hz touch response rate and Xiaomi is also adding MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, which has become mainstream on most smart TVs. This will ensure a more fluid response for the content when watching live sports, etc on the phone, though it can mar the movie experience in some cases. But the mode is usually turned off by default.

Xiaomi 11T Pro in Celestial magic. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Xiaomi 11T Pro in Celestial magic. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

Xiaomi’s 11T Pro display is also coming with HDR 10+ certification and Dolby Vision certification. Further, Xiaomi is using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, which supposedly offers better protection than regular Corning Gorilla Glass. The display is also a 10-bit TrueColour display, which can produce over 1.07 billion colours on screen. Most displays on phones are 8-bit screens. The 10-bit display was fit seen on Oppo’s devices.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specifications, Camera

Both the OnePlus 9RT and Xiaomi 11T Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and both are 5G-ready. Both are using LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash memory, which will ensure faster performance on the device. While the OnePlus 9RT supports 12 5G bands, Xiaomi’s phone has support for 13 Bands and supports 5G on both SIMs. Both phones have support for WiFi-6 as well, which is the next generation of WiFi and is supposed to be faster.

An image that was taken on the OnePlus 9RT is seen . (Image credit:Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) An image that was taken on the OnePlus 9RT is seen . (Image credit:Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Both phones have NFC-enabled. Xiaomi has added its traditional IR blaster to the device. This lets one use the device as a remote control for other appliances at home. The 11T Pro 5G also features Virtual RAM. This lets users make use of 3GB of storage space as virtual RAM.

OnePlus 9RT has dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation support and comes with Dolby Atmos certifications. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has dual stereo speakers with SOUND BY Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos technology as well. The phone also has Hi-Res audio support for both wired and wireless devices.

OnePlus 9RT’s camera features a 50MP+16MP+2MP setup at the back and a 16MP camera at the back. The setup at the back includes an ultra-wide camera (16MP) and macro camera (2MP). In contrast, the Xiaomi 11T Pro gets a 108MP camera at the back along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. Xiaomi also claims that the macro camera is capable of recording Full HD macro videos. The front has a 16MP camera as well. Xiaomi has also added support for 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at both 30/60 FPS. The OnePlus 9RT supports 4K video recording 30/60 fps.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro camera is seen at the back. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) The Xiaomi 11T Pro camera is seen at the back. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Battery, Software

The OnePlus 9RT gets a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. OnePlus claims the phone goes to a full charge in around 29 minutes. With Xiaomi, the company is offering its 120W fast charging here as well. This was also seen on the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, which we have reviewed earlier. The Xiaomi 11T Pro gets a bigger 5000 mAh battery and the company claims this can get a full charge in just 17 minutes.

OnePlus 9RT runs OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Xiaomi 11T Pro runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Xiaomi has promised three years of Android updates and four years of Security updates. The device will be among the first few smartphones to receive MIUI 13 post rollout in India.