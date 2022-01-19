Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 888: All you need to know

Xiaomi today launched another flagship device in India, the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The Phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and comes with other flagship features like a 108MP camera, a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the phone, including price, features and specifications.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel also supports HDR10+ has a peak brightness of 800 nits and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that is accompanied by up to 12GB RAM (and 3GB Virtual RAM) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5000mAh battery that also supports 120W fast charging and comes with Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3+ certification.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro also features a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera on the back. The rear setup is capable of capturing up to 8K video at 30fps, or 4K video at 30/60fps. Xiaomi has also thrown in over 50 director modes. There is also a 16MP front camera on the phone for selfies and video calls.

Other features include NFC, Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Xiaomi’s signature IR blaster on top. Xiaomi will also be providing three years of software updates and four years of security updates for the phone.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is priced in India at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The phone is available in Moonlight White, Celestial Magic and Meteorite Black colour variants.

Xiaomi also has a number of exchange and bank offers for the device. The 11T Pro will be available from 2pm today from Amazon India, Xiaomi website and Mi stores.