Xiaomi 11i series to launch on January 6 in India: Here’s all we know

The Xiaomi 11i series will be launching in India on January 6. The phones will add to the brand’s 11 series which currently comprise the Xiaomi Mi 11X, 11X Pro and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The company is calling the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge the country’s fastest charging smartphone, with a claimed 0 per cent to 100 percent time of just 15 minutes.

The phones are widely expected to be rebrands of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ phones which comes with 67W and 120W wired fast charging respectively. That fast charging speed could also help the phones achieve their claimed charging times.

A promotional image for the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge released by Xiaomi also reveals a rectangular design that was also seen on the Redmi Note 11 series phones. The image also suggests we will see the phone in only two colourways – blue and pink, although this will only be confirmed on the launch day.

Xiaomi 11i: Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 11i which is expected to be based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro, could feature the same specifications as its China counterpart. This means we could see a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G and could come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is a 108MP camera on the rear along with an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera. A 16MP front camera could complete the optics on the device.

The phone is expected to feature a 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Other expected features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge: Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge could be a buffed up version of the Xiaomi 11i. Since it could be based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, we still expect a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

This phone too could be powered by the the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G and could come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Even the expected camera setup is the exact same with a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro camera and 16MP front camera.

However, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge could feature a smaller 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Note that if these specifications are confirmed on launch day, the regular Xiaomi 11i will have slower charging but more battery capacity.

More details on pricing and availability are expected to be available on the launch day itself.