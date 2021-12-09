Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition. The smartphone seems to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which was launched in India earlier this year. The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is an octa-core chipset and packs a triple rear camera setup. Here is everything you should know about the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition: Specifications

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition measures 160.53×75.72×6.81mm and weighs 157 grams. The smartphone packs a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) screen with support for 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz screen refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64MP primary shooter along with an f/1.79 lens.

Other cameras on the device include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro shooter. The dual-SIM smartphone is backed by a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition packs a front-facing 20MP camera sensor at the front with an f/2.24 lens. The device comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 256GB variant that is priced at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 27,300).

The device is set to go on sale in China in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour variants starting December 10. As of now, the company has now revealed the global availability of the Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition. The company had launched Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in India earlier this year, which is essentially the same device.