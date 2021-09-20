scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G prices, colours leak ahead of September 29 launch

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is set to launch in India on September 29 and could be based on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G's global variant.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 20, 2021 6:55:49 pm
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite,The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is expected to pack a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. (Image Source: Twitter)

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is set to be Xiaomi’s next smartphone launch in India and also the first to carry the Xiaomi branding instead of the Mi branding. Set to launch on September 20, a new leak now reveals the various colour options and price tag of Xiaomi’s new smartphone.

The leak by tipster @Gadgetsdata suggest that the price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will start at Rs 21,999. The phone is also set to come in three storage configurations. These are 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Expected pricing, colours

The global variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has already launched and its pricing gives us a rough idea of what to expect upon the phone’s India launch. The phone retails for EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for its 6GB RAM/128GB storage base variant. Meanwhile the 8GB/128GB variant sells for EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) and the price of the 8GB/256GB variant hasn’t been revealed yet.

Just like the China variants of the phone, we could see four colours of the phone launch in India, suggests the leak. These are White, Pink, Blue, and Black. Three of these colours are expected to launch first while a fourth could be added later on.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: What we know so far

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is expected to pack a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. The phone is expected to have multiple storage variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

A triple camera setup is expected on the back with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. There is a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and the phone also includes the Xiaomi IR blaster on top. The device could also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is set to launch in India on September 29. More details including the exact Indian pricing for all variants are expected to be revealed during the event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement