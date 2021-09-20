Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G prices, colours leak ahead of September 29 launch

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is set to be Xiaomi’s next smartphone launch in India and also the first to carry the Xiaomi branding instead of the Mi branding. Set to launch on September 20, a new leak now reveals the various colour options and price tag of Xiaomi’s new smartphone.

The leak by tipster @Gadgetsdata suggest that the price of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will start at Rs 21,999. The phone is also set to come in three storage configurations. These are 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Expected pricing, colours

The global variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has already launched and its pricing gives us a rough idea of what to expect upon the phone’s India launch. The phone retails for EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,300) for its 6GB RAM/128GB storage base variant. Meanwhile the 8GB/128GB variant sells for EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) and the price of the 8GB/256GB variant hasn’t been revealed yet.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will launch in India in 3 Variants

6+128 GB- Rs 21,999

8+128GB

8+256GB 🛑It will launch in 4 Colours

3 colours will be available after launch & 1 Colour will come later 🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing❤️🔥 https://t.co/inDwf6qaTZ pic.twitter.com/DBGP1Zc4eZ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 17, 2021

Just like the China variants of the phone, we could see four colours of the phone launch in India, suggests the leak. These are White, Pink, Blue, and Black. Three of these colours are expected to launch first while a fourth could be added later on.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: What we know so far

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is expected to pack a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. The phone is expected to have multiple storage variants with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

A triple camera setup is expected on the back with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. There is a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and the phone also includes the Xiaomi IR blaster on top. The device could also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is set to launch in India on September 29. More details including the exact Indian pricing for all variants are expected to be revealed during the event.