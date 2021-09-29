Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G: All you need to know

Xiaomi today launched its latest entry to the 5G lineup in the country with the new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The smartphone is the first by the company to adopt the new Xiaomi branding in India instead of the previously used ‘Mi’ branding. Here’s everything you need to know about the phone.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Specifications

The Xiaomu 11 Lite NE 5G comes with a 6.55-inch pOLED display that features 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The 10-bit screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is one of the thinnest out there with a thickness of 6.81mm. It also weighs 158grams, thanks to a new magnesium alloy used in the frame.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. The phone will come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Xiaomi is also promising more software updates with the phone, offering 3 years of Android system updates and 4 years of security updates.

Coming to the optics, we have a 64MP primary camera on the phone, with an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera to complete the setup. There is also a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi will be offering numerous director mode effects in the camera app itself for creative photography.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will also come with a 4,250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone is also NFC enabled and also packs in support for 12 5G bands.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Pricing

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is priced starting at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB variant will be priced at Rs 28,999. Xiaomi is also offering Rs 2,000 worth of bank offers and a special introductory Rs 1,500 Diwali discount. The phone will be available in four colours including a new Diamond Dazzle along with Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue. The phone will be available from October 2 midnight on platforms including Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.