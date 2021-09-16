Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is coming to India on September 29: What we know

Xiaomi is launching a new 5G-enabled smartphone on September 29 as part of its new ‘Xiaomi’ branded lineup. The new device will be the Indian variant of the global Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G which launched on September 15. The device comes is an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G which didn’t launch in India.

Xiaomi branding recently replaced the brand’s ‘Mi’ lineup of premium smartphones. The new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be the first smartphone to launch with the new branding. The phone is set to be the slimmest and lightest 5G phone of the year, as per Xiaomi’s claims.

Xiaomi has a dedicated product page that teases the phone and a quiz on the same page suggests that the phone will weigh less than 200g and that it will be retailing on Amazon India upon launch.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone has a triple camera module with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. There is a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and the phone also includes the Xiaomi IR blaster on top. Other features include a fingerprint scanner in the power button and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.