scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Must Read

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is coming to India on September 29: What we know

Here's what you need to know about the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G ahead of its launch in India later this month.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 16, 2021 4:36:32 pm
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GCheck out what we know about the new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is launching a new 5G-enabled smartphone on September 29 as part of its new ‘Xiaomi’ branded lineup. The new device will be the Indian variant of the global Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G which launched on September 15. The device comes is an upgraded version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G which didn’t launch in India.

Xiaomi branding recently replaced the brand’s ‘Mi’ lineup of premium smartphones. The new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be the first smartphone to launch with the new branding. The phone is set to be the slimmest and lightest 5G phone of the year, as per Xiaomi’s claims.

Also Read |Goodbye Mi branding, Xiaomi’s premium devices to be under ‘Xiaomi’ brand from now on

Xiaomi has a dedicated product page that teases the phone and a quiz on the same page suggests that the phone will weigh less than 200g and that it will be retailing on Amazon India upon launch.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Specifications and features

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The phone has a triple camera module with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. There is a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and the phone also includes the Xiaomi IR blaster on top. Other features include a fingerprint scanner in the power button and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X