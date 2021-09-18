Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G India price leaked ahead of September 29 launch

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is all set to make its debut in India on September 29. The company posted a small teaser on Twitter, with a link to the microsite for the smartphone, which revealed the launch date of the smartphone. Now, ahead of the launch, the India price of the device and other details have been leaked online.

Tipster @Gadgetsdata suggested on Twitter that the Xiaomi 11 Lite could be made available in India in three colour options. These include White, Pink, Blue, and Black. The company will reportedly launch one more colour option later.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is already available outside India, and the tipster suggests that the device will be available at a much lower price compared to the global variant.

The tipster claims that Xiaomi India will offer the new mid-range smartphone in three variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The base model of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is tipped to cost Rs 21,999 in India.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will launch in India in 3 Variants

6+128 GB- Rs 21,999

8+128GB

8+256GB 🛑It will launch in 4 Colours

🚨Exclusive🚨: Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will launch in India in 3 Variants

6+128 GB- Rs 21,999

8+128GB

8+256GB 🛑It will launch in 4 Colours

3 colours will be available after launch & 1 Colour will come later — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 17, 2021

In Europe, this handset is priced at EUR 349 (approx Rs 30,300), which is for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is selling for EUR 399 (roughly Rs 34,600).

Mi11 Lite NE 5G: Specifications

If Xiaomi decides to launch the global variant of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India, the smartphone may come with similar specifications. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G packs a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit flat AMOLED true-colour display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The device comes with up to 256GB of internal storage and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP sensor. Other cameras on the device include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP telemacro shooter.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes dual speakers. As far as battery is concerned, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE packs a 4,250mAh battery that with support for 33W fast charging.