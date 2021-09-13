Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE teased ahead of September 15 launch

Xiaomi is set to launch a new ‘Lite’ smartphone alongside its Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones on Wednesday. That could be the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, as suggested by a new tweet from the company. Even though the tweet doesn’t give us a name, a number of rumours have strongly pointed towards the Xiaomi Lite 5G NE. Featuring similar specifications to the Mi 11 Lite 5G, the phone is also rumoured to launch in India later this month.

The expected Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE along with the new 11T series phones which are also set to launch on September 15, are also set to be the first Xiaomi phones to feature the ‘Xiaomi’ branding instead of the ‘Mi’ branding.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is expected to feature the same 64MP triple rear camera setup, 20MP front camera and overall design of the Mi 11 Lite 5G. However, the new phone is expected to come packed with a Snapdragon 778G instead of the Snapdragon 780G that was present on the Mi 11 Lite. Check out the brand’s tweet below.

Something new is right around the corner. ❄️ Get ready for the special date! 2021.9.15｜20:00 GMT+8 #XiaomiProductLaunch #Xiaomi11LiteSeries pic.twitter.com/ekjLXo4RJL — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 11, 2021

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro renders leaked

We were already expecting Xiaomi to launch its new 11T series flagship phones on September 15, but ahead of the date, new leaked renders for the devices have also surfaced on Twitter. These renders show the two expected phones in their new expected colour variants, while showing the new camera module on the back.

The renders can be seen in a tweet by @_snoopytech_ below.

Xiaomi 11Thttps://t.co/nQ9KvoOmtY — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) September 11, 2021

Xiaomi 11T Prohttps://t.co/kslSOaHS5R — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) September 11, 2021

You can read more about the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones in our detailed copy here. Apart from the three expected smartphones, Xiaomi is also expected to showcase its new fast charging tech at the event, which again is expected to be implemented on at least one of the two 11T phones.