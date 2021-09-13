scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE teased ahead of September 15 launch

Here's what we know so far about the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which basically could be a slightly upgraded Mi 11 Lite.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 13, 2021 6:20:49 pm
Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro,Xiaomi is also expected to launch the 11T series phones at the event (Image Source: Twitter)

Xiaomi is set to launch a new ‘Lite’ smartphone alongside its Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones on Wednesday. That could be the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, as suggested by a new tweet from the company. Even though the tweet doesn’t give us a name, a number of rumours have strongly pointed towards the Xiaomi Lite 5G NE. Featuring similar specifications to the Mi 11 Lite 5G, the phone is also rumoured to launch in India later this month.

The expected Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE along with the new 11T series phones which are also set to launch on September 15, are also set to be the first Xiaomi phones to feature the ‘Xiaomi’ branding instead of the ‘Mi’ branding.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is expected to feature the same 64MP triple rear camera setup, 20MP front camera and overall design of the Mi 11 Lite 5G. However, the new phone is expected to come packed with a Snapdragon 778G instead of the Snapdragon 780G that was present on the Mi 11 Lite. Check out the brand’s tweet below.

Also Read |Xiaomi global launch event on September 15: New flagship phones, fast charging tech expected

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro renders leaked

We were already expecting Xiaomi to launch its new 11T series flagship phones on September 15, but ahead of the date, new leaked renders for the devices have also surfaced on Twitter. These renders show the two expected phones in their new expected colour variants, while showing the new camera module on the back.

The renders can be seen in a tweet by @_snoopytech_ below.

You can read more about the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones in  our detailed copy here. Apart from the three expected smartphones, Xiaomi is also expected to showcase its new fast charging tech at the event, which again is expected to be implemented on at least one of the two 11T phones.

