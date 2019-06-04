WWDC 2019: Here are all the iPhones, iPads that will support iOS 13 and iPadOS

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, Apple officially introduced iOS 13. Described as the “next big release for iOS”, iOS 13 brings with it a number of new features including a system-wide dark mode. Apple said the iOS 13 developer preview is available now, while the public beta program will launch sometime in June 2019. The official release of iOS 13 isn’t expected until fall.

Apple also announced that it is splitting off a new OS made for the iPad, called iPadOS, which is essentially iOS 13 designed for tablets. Most of the new changes will make the iPad act like a traditional computer. The developer beta for iPadOS is available now, with a public beta available in July.

Here’s the full list of devices that are compatible with iOS 13 and iPadOS.

Apple WWDC 2019: iPhones that support iOS 13

*iPhone XS

*iPhone XS Max

*iPhone XR

*iPhone X

*iPhone 8

*iPhone 8 Plus

*iPhone 7

*iPhone 7 Plus

*iPhone 6s

*iPhone 6s Plus

*iPhone SE

There are some iPhones that won’t be updated to iOS 13. The list includes the likes of iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Yes, the iPhone SE has received iOS 13 support. The recently released iPod touch (7th generation) will also be updated to iOS 13.

Highlights of iOS 13

*The mobile operating system got a big upgrade in the form of a dark mode, which works across all first-party apps.

*Apple has revamped the Reminders app with a whole new look.

*Apple announced a new “Sign in with Apple” feature that essentially gives users greater control over the data they share with apps.

*With iOS 13, unlocking with FaceID will be 30 per cent faster.

Apple WWDC 2019: iPads that support iPadOS

*12.9-inch iPad Pro

*11-inch iPad Pro

*10.5-inch iPad Pro

*9.7-inch iPad Pro

*iPad (6th generation)

*iPad (5th generation)

*iPad mini (5th generation)

*iPad mini 4

*iPad Air (3rd generation)

*iPad Air 2

As was rumoured, Apple has dropped iOS 13 support for the iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, and iPad Air (original model).

Highlights of iPadOS

* With iPadOS, you will be able to separate apps out into multiple windows.

* The homescreen in iPadOS is now tighter, and this allows users to fit more apps in.

* It easier to share files through new folder sharing through iCloud drive.

*Flash drive and memory card support has been added to the Files app.

*Apple is also adding a desktop-class Safari browser to the iPad.

*Apple also adding mouse support to iPadOS, though it’s an accessibility feature for now.