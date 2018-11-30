World AIDS Day: Apple to offer iPhone XR (PRODUCT) RED, new RED cases and covers

Apple iPhone XR (PRODUCT) RED will be available for World AIDS Day on December 1 along with a bunch of new red coloured products. This includes (PRODUCT) RED Sport Loop for Apple Watch, a collection of cases and covers for iPhone and iPad models, as well as (PRODUCT) RED headphones and speakers by Beats.

Apple typically launches its red iPhone model mid-spring in support for RED, an organisation fighting for HIV/AIDS in Africa. However, this year, Apple iPhone XR (PRODUCT) RED variant was available at launch. Apple is the largest corporate donor to the Global Fund and the company said in a press statement that it has so far raised a total of $200 million through the sale of our (RED) products.

Apple says iPhone XR is its most mainstream product and its most popular iPhone model. The phone is available in six colour options including (PRODUCT) RED. Apple iPhone XR was launched alongside Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in September this year.

Key features of iPhone XR include A12 Bionic chipset, Face ID support and full-screen design. The phone has a 6.1-inch LCD display with a 1792×828 display with True Tone Technology. The phone comes with a single rear camera sensor and supports wireless charging. The 64GB storage model has a price of Rs 76,900 in India. The 128GB and 256GB variant will cost Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively.

Apple has announced that logos at 125 of its stores across the world will be displayed in red on November 30 to honoring World AIDS Day. Starting December 1 through December 7, $1 will be donated to (RED) for every purchase made with Apple Pay.