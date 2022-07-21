scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

With the Galaxy Z Flip 4 launching soon, Samsung says 10 million foldables sold last year

Although smartphones with traditional form factors dominate the market, foldable phones have become increasingly popular.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 12:01:19 pm
samsung, samsung foldables, galaxy z flip 4, galaxy z fold 4, galaxy z flip 3, samsung foldables phones, foldable phonesThe industry sold 10 million foldable last year, with Samsung being the leader. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

With Samsung set to launch a new lineup of foldable phones next month, the company’s mobile division TM Roh has published a blog post where he mentioned that shipments of foldable phones reached 10 million in 2021. Roh says more people are buying foldable phones these days, a new category of devices that will continue to grow in the future.

“Three years ago, Galaxy foldables could be summed up in a single word: radical,” Roh Wrote. “Very quickly, however, it became clear that this groundbreaking, flexible design fit perfectly into modern lifestyles. As a result, what was once a novelty three years ago, is now the preferred choice for millions.”

Although smartphones with traditional form factors dominate the market, foldable phones have become increasingly popular. In fact, the industry sold 10 million foldable last year, with Samsung being the leader. Samsung’s rivals, including Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi also offer foldable phones in the market.

Also read |Samsung confirms ‘Unpacked’ event for August 10: Here’s what to expect

Samsung introduced its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, to the market three years ago. Last year, the company launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, two high-end foldable phones. The Z Fold 3 sports brighter, more responsive screens of 6.2 inches when closed and 7.6 inches when opened, targeting enthusiasts and business users. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, meanwhile, is a flip-style smartphone targeted at influencers and social media addicts. Out of the two, the Z Flip 3 did well commercially owing to its lower price of $1000. That being said, foldable phones are still expensive and are far from being adopted by the masses. Samsung hopes to target early adopters with deep pockets who will pay more for its foldable devices.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

The South Korean major is holding a product launch event “Unpacked 2022” on August 10 where it is expected to launch two new foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Both devices are going to be an incremental upgrade over the last year’s models. Industry experts and insiders expect the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be a bit hit among affluent, young consumers. The phone will likely have the same design as the Z Flip 3 but will have a new processor, improved cameras and a larger cover screen.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Follow Live Updates

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement