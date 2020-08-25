With iPhone 12 launch nears, Apple prepares to retire the iPhone XR

When the iPhone XR made its debut in 2018, it was deemed as the best value for money iPhone.

Don’t be surprised to find the unavailability of the iPhone XR after September. You might wonder whether this has anything related to the high demand or limited availability of the phone from the supply chain point of view. The bad news? According to a recent report, Apple might stop selling the iPhone XR as soon as the iPhone 12 hits retail shelves.

So while some may not like the idea of Apple discontinuing the iPhone XR, the decision does make sense. There are a few reasons why the retirement of the iPhone XR is logical. But for that, you need to step into Apple’s shoes.

When the iPhone XR made its debut in 2018, it was deemed as the best value for money. At $749, it was significantly more expensive than the iPhone 8 but way more affordable than the iPhone XS. In fact, the device shared many similarities with the iPhone XS like FaceID and slim screen bezels. However, the iPhone XR retailed for less than the iPhone XS. Sure, it had a few trade-offs like an LCD display and a single rear camera but still it delivered a lot of value to consumers. Apple’s strategy worked and the iPhone XR emerged as the most popular iPhone in 2019.

But as the popularity of the iPhone 11 grew fast, the iPhone XR started to look less appealing. Although there aren’t too many differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, the former is a much better product. Battery life and dual cameras are the solid reasons to buy the iPhone 11 over the iPhone XR. Not to forget the price difference between the two phones isn’t huge. The iPhone 11 starts at $699, whereas the iPhone XR has a $599 starting price.

With the iPhone 12 coming soon, the discontinuation of the iPhone XR seems like an effort to reduce confusion among consumers. This year, Apple plans to release four new iPhone models, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. There is a strong rumour that all four new iPhone models will be priced aggressively, ranging between $649 to $1099. Some industry experts believe that Apple would drop the base variant price by $50 compared to the iPhone 11 series.

You should also expect a fall in the prices of previous-generation iPhones. Most likely, the iPhone 11 will be sold for $549 (down from $699). With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 being made available for $649 and $549, the iPhone XR, at $599, suddenly looks a confusing product.

We’ll have to wait for the official word on the discontinuation of the iPhone XR, although Apple has in the past axed devices that don’t fit in the product portfolio. For instance, the iPhone X was discontinued immediately after the iPhone XS made its debut.

Apple iPhone 12 range: What we know so far

*iPhone 12 series is expected to launch on September 10.

*All four iPhone 12 models will likely feature OLED screens.

*iPhone 12 may not come with regular earbuds or a power adapter in the box.

*iPhone 12 range may have 5G.

*iPhone 12 will sport a boxy design, with flat glass panel.

*Top-tier iPhone 12 Pro models may feature a 3D camera.

