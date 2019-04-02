Wistron starts assembling Apple iPhone 7 in Bengaluru

Apple iPhone 7 will be assembled in India from March 2019. The assembling will take place at Wistron’s local unit in Bengaluru, alongside the iPhone 6S models.

“We are proud to be producing iPhone 7 in Bengaluru for our local customers furthering our long-term commitment in India,” Apple said in press statement.

Apple iPhone 7 official price in India is Rs 39,900 for the 32GB storage model and Rs 49,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The phone was launched in 2016 and key features include a 4.7-inch display, 12MP rear camera, A10 Fusion chip, and 7MP front camera. It runs iOS 12.

To recall, Apple first started manufacturing in the country in 2017 with iPhone SE. Apple’s first ‘Made in India’ phone was assembled at the same Wistron facility in Bengaluru. Currently, it is said to be assembling iPhone 7 as well as iPhone 6S models.

All of Apple’s final assembly sites, including Wistron in India, are now certified Zero Waste to Landfill, as per the company’s 13th annual Supplier Responsibility Progress Report.

In 2017, Apple partnered with St. John’s Medical College in Bengaluru to launch its health programme to create health awareness among workers in supplier facilities worldwide, including India using peer-to-peer training model.

The report pointed out there has been a rise in health education in 2018 among workers at Wistron India. The increase in knowledge about early cancer detection and nutrition was recorded at 85 percent and 60 percent increase respectively among supplier workers in India. The increase in knowledge about diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol was 54 per cent.