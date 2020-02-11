Will Galaxy Z Flip help Samsung score early success in the foldable phone market?

The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung’s second foldable smartphone. (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter) The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung’s second foldable smartphone. (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter)

Samsung has reportedly set an ambitious goal for the Galaxy Z Flip, the company’s second foldable smartphone. According to The Korea Herald, the tech major is planning to sell around 2.5 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip this year. The publication claims Samsung will initially roll out 500,000 units of the clamshell-style phone that will be launched later in the day at a high-profile Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco.

The reason behind the lofty sales goal could be the rumoured retail price of the Galaxy Z Flip. It’s being said that the folding smartphone might cost around 1.5 million won (roughly Rs 90,247). The Galaxy Fold, in contrast, costs 2.3 million won (roughly Rs 1,38,353). That’s probably the reason why Samsung anticipates to sell 2.5 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020.

If you look at Samsung’s foldable smartphone strategy, the company is aiming for long-term growth. Take the case of the Galaxy Fold. Despite initial setbacks and a $1980 price tag, Samsung sold close to 500,000 units, which is a respectable number for a smartphone aimed at early adopters.

With the Galaxy Z Flip, however, Samsung aims to target the fashion crowd rather than tech geeks. This is one major difference between the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold. The surprise reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip during the Oscars shows that the company has a set target audience in mind who might be interested in buying a new clamshell-style foldable phone. Samsung’s collaboration with fashion house Thom Browne for a special edition Galaxy Z Flip is another example of why Samsung is after fashion influencers with its second foldable phone.

But unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip will be a new style of foldable smartphone. It will have two screens, a 6.7-inch foldable screen made of glass and a secondary 1-inch screen on the outside for notifications. When folded out, the Galaxy Z Flip should be easier to slip in pocket.

