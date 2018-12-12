Will Galaxy S10 be Samsung’s last flagship to have 3.5mm headset jack?

Samsung is expected to keep a 3.5m headset jack in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 series, though it has ditched this feature on the mid-premium Galaxy A8s, reports The Verge. The Galaxy S10 could also be the last Samsung flagship to include this and a Korea’s ET News report of October claims that a 3.5mm could not be present on next year’s Note 10 or Galaxy S11.

The South Korean giant will continue with it for its top-end flagship even when its biggest rival removed a 3.5mm headset jack for its flagships last year. To recall, Apple iPhone 7 series devices, launched in 2016, were the last iPhone models to have this feature.

Samsung Galaxy S10 renders as well as case covers leaked online confirm this. Last week, OnLeaks and 91mobiles put out image renders and 360-degree video of Galaxy S10 Plus, which is the higher-end variant in Galaxy S10 series. It shows a 3.5mm headset jack placed at the bottom on left of a USB Type-C port for charging.

Separately, tipster Ice Universe posted on Twitter a video of a protective case claimed to be that of Galaxy S10 and it has a cut-out for a 3.5mm headphone jack. “The Galaxy S10 protective case tells us that the 3.5mm headphone jack still exists,” he said in a tweet.

The ET News report further claims that Samsung smartphones that will be released after autumn next year will not have this feature. This means new Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S11 will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The report quotes an industry official who told the website that a USB Type-C port will remain and a separate conversion jack will be included for those who still wish to use a 3.5mm headset.

Most major smartphone makers have adopted this strategy to remove a 3.5mm headset jack and this includes the new Pixel 3 series as well. The removal of this feature helps save space on devices, which can be used to pack a bigger battery, or include new components for a faster performance and even make the phones thinner, the report adds.