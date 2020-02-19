Will Apple launch the iPhone SE 2 on March 31?

Apple iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to look just like the iPhone 8. (Image credit: Totallee) Apple iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to look just like the iPhone 8. (Image credit: Totallee)

A report today suggests that Apple’s long-awaited iPhone SE 2 could be delayed due to the Coronavirus epidemic. Mass production of the “budget” iPhone was supposed to kick start later this month but may be delayed until March, according to a report from Nikkei Asian Review. The report claims it would be tough for Apple to stick to the original production schedule at the moment. However, no information was provided as to whether Apple will hold its Spring event on March 31.

Multiple reports in recent days suggest that Apple is on track to release the iPhone SE 2 in March, despite the supply chain setbacks caused by Coronavirus. A recent report by Bloomberg said Apple’s low-cost iPhone will be announced sometime next month. DigiTimes too claimed that Taiwan-based suppliers are gearing up for production of a new budget iPhone.

The Coronavirus outbreak has impacted Apple badly. The Cupertino company on Monday warned investors that it expects to fall short of revenue goals in the current quarter due to Coronavirus. In a statement, Apple said while factories in China were reopening, iPhone production in China was ramping up more slowly than expected.

“Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated,” the company said. “These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.”

Demand for the iPhone has slowed down in China, the world’s second-largest economy in the world. Apple had to shut down all of its 42 stores in China because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Global stock markets fell on Tuesday after Apple warned investors that the Coronavirus would hurt sales.

The arrival of the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 has been expected for quite some time. The smartphone will replace the original iPhone SE (Special Edition), which was launched at Apple’s March event in 2016. The handset featured the latest internals but in a compact form factor. The iPhone SE did surprisingly well in markets like India, thanks to its affordable price.

According to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will have a familiar look and feel. The phone will have a design similar to the iPhone 8 but will come with Apple’s newest processor, A13 Bionic – the same chipset found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The device will reportedly retain a Home Button with Touch ID. The iPhone SE is expected to start at $399 (roughly Rs 28,537).

However, there are many who also tend to believe that Apple does not need to launch a low-cost iPhone anymore. The reason for this is Apple’s exceptional performance in the premium smartphone segment in India, thanks to the success of the iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

