Why you probably shouldn’t buy an iPhone 13 right now

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was perhaps the best smartphone of 2021, there’s no denying that. But, let’s be honest, the iPhone 13 series has had its moment and it’s time to let it go. With the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro release likely in a month, we are moving past the iPhone 13 series and entering a new season. What seems apparent is that, for a number of reasons, it would be foolish to buy a new iPhone at this moment unless you lost your existing phone or it’s broken. Even buying an iPhone at a discount seems like a bad idea right now. So if you are thinking of buying a new iPhone now, we would highly recommend against it.

Should I wait for the iPhone 14 to launch?

Logically, yes. Apple often announces new iPhones in September, so holding on to your current iPhone for a few more weeks makes sense. This year, Cupertino is rumoured to announce four new iPhone models; the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here’s a purported iPhone 14 lineup:

#iPhone 14 (6.1-inch) – the entry-level iPhone, a logical upgrade over the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

#iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inch) – Ideal for those who like big-screen iPhones and bigger battery.

#iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) – For those looking for a premium iPhone experience.

#iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7) – Offers the best iPhone experience, but at a cost

For this year, the gap between the ‘non-Pro’ and ‘Pro’ models will be widened, but the choice to own a new iPhone will be simpler. If rumours are true, the iPhone 14″ and iPhone 14 Max will be nearly identical to the iPhone 13 lineup they replace. That means they still have the notched-screen, 60Hz displays, and dual-rear cameras. However, the battery will likely be larger, at least on the ‘Max’ model. The mini model, the 5.4-inch iPhone, is going to be discontinued in favour of the ‘Max’ model.

It seems, almost certainly we are expecting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, both models will have an Android-style hole-punch camera and a Face ID array on the front. The Pro models could also have a 48-megapixel rear camera, a significant jump in photographic capabilities. The A16 could be reserved for the “iPhone 14 Pro,” while the A15 would be used again for the standard models. Yet another way to differentiate between the Pro and non-Pro models. All iPhone 14 models are expected to have an improved front-facing camera.

Although Apple faces increasing manufacturing costs, the company is unlikely to raise prices of the iPhone 14 series. Apple hasn’t raised prices of its iPhones, but it does tweak pricing around the world in response to currency fluctuations. Going by previous Apple’s previous pricing strategy, the standard iPhone 14 will likely cost the same as the iPhone 13. Expect the iPhone 14 to start at $799. The iPhone 14 Max would be a mid-tier offering and will likely start at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could cost more. A $100 price hike is what many analysts expect for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

When the new iPhones are introduced, Apple immediately drops the price on older iPhone models.

Should I buy an iPhone 13 right now?

It absolutely makes no sense to buy an iPhone 13 before Apple launches the iPhone 14. In fact, if you spot an iPhone 13 for less on Amazon or Flipkart right now, better to pass the deal. The reason is pretty simple. The iPhone 13 price will fall once the iPhone 14 hits the market. Typically, older iPhone models get price cuts once the new iPhone gets released. Look out for deep discounts on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in the coming weeks. The 128GB version of the iPhone 13 mini is currently priced at Rs 64,999 on Amazon, so you could actually pay anywhere between Rs 55,000 and Rs 57,000 for the phone in a few weeks. So why spend more on the phone when it’s going to get a little more affordable a few days from now? That being said, if your current device is unusable and if you can find a good deal, then purchasing an iPhone 13 isn’t a bad idea.

The thing is the iPhone 13 will continue to be appealing after the iPhone 14 launch. With the difference between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 isn’t going to be dramatic based on current rumours, the latter phone is going to have a longer shelf life.

The point is if you are spending over Rs 70,000 on an iPhone, you should always buy a new version. Again, it’s not necessary to upgrade to a newer iPhone model each year, if your current phone is working pretty fine. But yes, one shouldn’t pay a full price of a phone that’s going to be old within a matter of weeks.